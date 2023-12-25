Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Sells 126,104 Shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lowered its stake in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 126,104 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE owned 0.55% of Mistras Group worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 5,605.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Mistras Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Mistras Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Mistras Group Price Performance

Mistras Group stock opened at $7.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $219.18 million, a P/E ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average is $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Mistras Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $8.31.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $179.35 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mistras Group

In other news, EVP John Anthony Smith sold 10,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $63,013.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,518.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,220 shares of company stock valued at $35,696. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The company offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

