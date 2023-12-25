Legend Biotech’s (LEGN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $87.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a buy rating and a $90.09 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Legend Biotech from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a sector perform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.31.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LEGN opened at $59.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.51. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $77.32.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $96.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.25 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 207.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $716,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Legend Biotech by 0.5% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 923,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 8.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,708,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,761,000 after purchasing an additional 860,410 shares during the period. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.