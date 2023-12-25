Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) VP Sells $5,460,559.52 in Stock

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lennar Stock Down 0.3 %

LEN opened at $147.42 on Monday. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.42 and a fifty-two week high of $156.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.35 and a 200-day moving average of $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Lennar

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.90%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Lennar by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.53.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

