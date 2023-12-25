LexAurum Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Brandywine Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $22,326,000. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Finally, DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE PG opened at $145.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The company has a market cap of $342.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.08 and a 200-day moving average of $150.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.