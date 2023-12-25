LexAurum Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 122.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $648,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.1% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.4% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 79,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kooman & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.2% in the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $151.05 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.72 and a 52 week high of $187.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.56 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

