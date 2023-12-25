LINK (LN) One Day Volume Tops $14.58 Million

LINK (LN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 25th. LINK has a total market cap of $256.63 million and approximately $14.58 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LINK has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LINK coin can now be bought for approximately $34.41 or 0.00078919 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LINK Profile

LINK’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 7,458,993 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @finschia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LINK is finschia.medium.com. The official website for LINK is finschia.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users.

LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars.

