Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LQDA. Wedbush restated an underperform rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liquidia has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.67.

Liquidia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $763.93 million, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of -0.08. Liquidia has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $11.80.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 82.05% and a negative net margin of 314.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liquidia will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Roger Jeffs bought 139,665 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,001.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,588,163.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Caligan Partners Lp purchased 1,117,318 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $7,999,996.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,280,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,771,566.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. State Street Corp grew its position in Liquidia by 861.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,448,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 1,297,509 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia during the third quarter worth about $3,135,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Liquidia by 105.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 917,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 471,100 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Liquidia by 21.8% during the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,680,000 after purchasing an additional 357,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 468.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 336,794 shares during the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Featured Articles

