LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares during the period. LKQ comprises approximately 1.4% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in LKQ were worth $6,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 94.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 90.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 55.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LKQ. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of LKQ opened at $47.80 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.81.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

