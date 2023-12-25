Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,045,055,000 after buying an additional 106,461 shares during the period. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of LMT opened at $448.22 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $447.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $445.11.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

