Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

LOW stock opened at $223.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $128.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.21.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

