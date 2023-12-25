M. Kraus & Co Sells 232 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

M. Kraus & Co reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 3.4% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after purchasing an additional 530,979,425 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 98.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18,231.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,281 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.93.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $167.68 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $230.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.21.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

