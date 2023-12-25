Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MPC. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE MPC opened at $150.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $159.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

