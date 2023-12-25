MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Stake Boosted by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE owned about 0.67% of MarineMax worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in MarineMax by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in MarineMax by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in MarineMax by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax Stock Performance

MarineMax stock opened at $37.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.94. The company has a market cap of $821.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.37. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $594.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HZO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. B. Riley raised shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HZO

MarineMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.