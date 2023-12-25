Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lessened its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $18,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Marriott International by 3,189.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,534 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $405,697,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marriott International by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAR. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.80.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ MAR opened at $222.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $145.58 and a one year high of $224.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

