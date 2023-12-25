MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 2.9% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $11,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 500.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.8% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $36,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MELI. Susquehanna raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. New Street Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,706.07.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,589.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $80.34 billion, a PE ratio of 81.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,442.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,321.66. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $815.85 and a 52 week high of $1,660.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

