Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.59.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $86.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $95.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.70. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $87.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $571,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $53,190,051.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $571,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $53,190,051.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,390 shares of company stock worth $18,218,843. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in Micron Technology by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 35,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

