Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.59.

MU stock opened at $86.49 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $87.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.70.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -8.61%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $52,147,237.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,147,237.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 238,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,218,843. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,229,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,410,412,000 after acquiring an additional 305,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,915,277,000 after acquiring an additional 282,292 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 47.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,801,000 after buying an additional 7,089,790 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 19.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,345,546,000 after buying an additional 3,523,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,311,265,000 after buying an additional 484,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

