Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $100.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.59.

Shares of MU opened at $86.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $87.49.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -8.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $478,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,809,474.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $478,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,809,474.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,218,843. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 75.7% during the third quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 1,507,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $102,565,000 after acquiring an additional 649,516 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,311,265,000 after acquiring an additional 484,293 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $2,638,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $6,311,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

