Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $90.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.59.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $86.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.43 and a 200 day moving average of $69.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.31. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $87.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -8.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $462,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,989,248.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $462,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,989,248.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 238,390 shares of company stock worth $18,218,843. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,229,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,410,412,000 after buying an additional 305,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,915,277,000 after purchasing an additional 282,292 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 47.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,801,000 after buying an additional 7,089,790 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Micron Technology by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,345,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,684 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,311,265,000 after purchasing an additional 484,293 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

