Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $95.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.59.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ MU opened at $86.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $87.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.43 and its 200 day moving average is $69.70.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -8.61%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $478,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,809,474.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,218,843 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.