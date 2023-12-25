Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Micron Technology’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.36 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.59.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $86.49 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $87.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.70.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $478,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,809,474.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $478,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,809,474.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,390 shares of company stock worth $18,218,843 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

