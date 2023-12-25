MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

MillerKnoll Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ MLKN opened at $28.00 on Friday. MillerKnoll has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.02.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $949.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is 110.30%.

Insider Transactions at MillerKnoll

In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Stutz sold 9,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $275,835.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,609.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MillerKnoll

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MillerKnoll by 26.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,053,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,355,000 after acquiring an additional 434,908 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in MillerKnoll by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 70,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in MillerKnoll by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 45,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,377,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

