MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $475.82 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $378.15 and a fifty-two week high of $479.08. The stock has a market cap of $368.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.54.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

