Mizuho Begins Coverage on Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Shares of KURA opened at $13.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 16.71 and a current ratio of 16.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.68. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. As a group, analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

