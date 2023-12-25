Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) PT Raised to $380.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $356.18.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE:MOH opened at $358.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $356.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.20. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $256.19 and a 1-year high of $384.71.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 20.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 40.4% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 105.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,395,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,200,000 after purchasing an additional 259,474 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 15.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 258,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.