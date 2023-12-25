Montecito Bank & Trust Buys 1,135 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 0.4% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,965 shares of company stock worth $11,469,932 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.41.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.2 %

BX opened at $130.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $132.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

