Montecito Bank & Trust Buys 288 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Netflix were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 58.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $486.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.76. The firm has a market cap of $213.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.41 and a 1 year high of $500.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,524 shares of company stock valued at $67,087,167. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.