Montecito Bank & Trust Has $349,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $95.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.29. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

