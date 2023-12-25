Montecito Bank & Trust Invests $260,000 in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

DUK opened at $96.86 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $106.43. The company has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 61.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.82.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

