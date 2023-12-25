Montecito Bank & Trust Purchases 75 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITW. Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.5 %

ITW opened at $261.91 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $264.19. The company has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.10 and a 200 day moving average of $241.68.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.