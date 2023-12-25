Montecito Bank & Trust Takes Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,222 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 354.8% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $2,015,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,767,434.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 847,875 shares of company stock worth $194,305,109. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Down 0.3 %

CRM stock opened at $266.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $257.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.73. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.59 and a fifty-two week high of $268.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.