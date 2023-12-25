Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MS. Wolfe Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.15 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.51.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS stock opened at $92.41 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $151.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.47.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 60.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,363,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,263,000 after buying an additional 208,026 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 19.2% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 41,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

