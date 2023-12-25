MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Now Covered by Edward Jones

Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a buy rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MSCI from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $569.14.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $562.28 on Friday. MSCI has a twelve month low of $451.55 and a twelve month high of $572.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $513.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $513.70. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The business had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MSCI will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

