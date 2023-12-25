MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Given New $5.00 Price Target at UBS Group

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $5.20 to $5.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.07.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Trading Up 4.1 %

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 2.22. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The company has a market cap of $278.44 million, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.05.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.84 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYTE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 45,369 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,185,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

