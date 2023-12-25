National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

NSA has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

NSA stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.65. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $44.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

In other news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,029,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,744,165.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSA. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 83.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

