NEAR Protocol Price Tops $3.89 (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 25th. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 85.1% higher against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $3.90 billion and $435.04 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $3.89 or 0.00008901 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00108500 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00026511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00021797 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005596 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001236 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,004,666,471 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 1,004,666,471 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.93901816 USD and is up 3.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 333 active market(s) with $425,991,235.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.