Needham & Company LLC Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $175.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Amazon.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.59.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $153.42 on Friday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $155.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.49, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,329 shares of company stock worth $9,824,853. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

