Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPTFree Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NEPT stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.33.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPTGet Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($12.00) by $10.62. The business had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 71.09% and a negative return on equity of 263.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -43.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neptune Wellness Solutions

In other news, major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,373,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,897.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 624,387 shares of company stock valued at $523,861 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neptune Wellness Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEPT. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 399,362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 542,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares during the period. 14.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Featured Stories

