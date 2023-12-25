Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NEPT stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.33.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($12.00) by $10.62. The business had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 71.09% and a negative return on equity of 263.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -43.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neptune Wellness Solutions

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neptune Wellness Solutions

In other news, major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,373,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,897.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 624,387 shares of company stock valued at $523,861 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEPT. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 399,362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 542,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares during the period. 14.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

