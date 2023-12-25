Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NEPT stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.33.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($12.00) by $10.62. The business had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 71.09% and a negative return on equity of 263.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -43.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEPT. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 399,362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 542,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares during the period. 14.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
