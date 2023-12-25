Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Rating Lowered by DZ Bank

DZ Bank downgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $495.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NFLX. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Netflix from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial raised shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $452.33.

Get Netflix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $486.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $445.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Netflix has a one year low of $273.41 and a one year high of $500.89. The firm has a market cap of $213.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $76,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,524 shares of company stock worth $67,087,167. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 0.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 2.0% during the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.