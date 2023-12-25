NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXGPF. Societe Generale raised shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NEXT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,000 ($88.53) to GBX 7,300 ($92.32) in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NEXT Price Performance

NEXT Company Profile

Shares of NXGPF opened at $84.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.26. NEXT has a 12 month low of $84.75 and a 12 month high of $84.75.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

