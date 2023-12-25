NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,780 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 11.8 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $108.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

