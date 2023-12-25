NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Lowered to $129.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $129.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NKE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.94.

NIKE Trading Down 11.8 %

NKE stock opened at $108.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

