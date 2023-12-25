Nocturne Acquisition (NASDAQ:MBTC) vs. Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Financial Contrast

Nocturne Acquisition (NASDAQ:MBTC – Get Free Report) and Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nocturne Acquisition and Nuwellis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nocturne Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuwellis 0 1 0 0 2.00

Nuwellis has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 4,122.97%. Given Nuwellis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nuwellis is more favorable than Nocturne Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

22.9% of Nocturne Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Nuwellis shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Nocturne Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Nuwellis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Nocturne Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuwellis has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nocturne Acquisition and Nuwellis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nocturne Acquisition N/A N/A -7.12% Nuwellis -191.82% -141.02% -90.34%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nocturne Acquisition and Nuwellis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nocturne Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.21 million N/A N/A Nuwellis $8.54 million 0.23 -$14.52 million ($16.22) -0.04

Nocturne Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nuwellis.

Summary

Nocturne Acquisition beats Nuwellis on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nocturne Acquisition

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood circuit set, and disposable catheter. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinics through its direct salesforce in the United States; and through independent specialty distributors primarily in Austria, Brazil, Colombia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Panama. Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as CHF Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Nuwellis, Inc. in April 2021. Nuwellis, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

