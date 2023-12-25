Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stake Boosted by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,342 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.45.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $234.12 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $260.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.28.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.