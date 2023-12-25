Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on Omnicell from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omnicell

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

Omnicell Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 561.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 424.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $39.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.86. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $77.14. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.94, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $298.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.