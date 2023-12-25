On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Receives $35.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.83.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ONON shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ON from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ON from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of ON stock opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.61. ON has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $37.08.
ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. ON had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. ON’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
