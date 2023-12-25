On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Receives $35.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ONON shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ON from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ON from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ON by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ON by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,387 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ON by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,566,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,794 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON stock opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.61. ON has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $37.08.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. ON had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. ON’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

