ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives $75.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.67.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OKE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

ONEOK Trading Up 0.9 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its stake in ONEOK by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 698,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,119,000 after acquiring an additional 95,725 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in ONEOK by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,841,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,659,000 after acquiring an additional 618,166 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,998,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,006,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in ONEOK by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $70.16 on Wednesday. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $71.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.