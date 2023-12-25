ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives $75.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.67.
OKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.
Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $70.16 on Wednesday. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $71.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.
ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.
