Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Invests $217,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $230.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $170.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.11. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $247.62.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

