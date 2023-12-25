O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,531,000 after purchasing an additional 530,893 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,447,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,723,000 after purchasing an additional 261,189 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $952.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $957.04 and its 200-day moving average is $942.49. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $767.27 and a 12 month high of $1,005.96. The firm has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.17 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,018.13.

Insider Activity at O'Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total transaction of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,590.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,913 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,722 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

