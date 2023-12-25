Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by Paladin Advisory Group LLC

Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,013,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,494 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,844,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,706.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,193,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,098 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:OTIS opened at $89.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $91.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.60.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

